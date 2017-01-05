Bringing The World Home To You

WUNC Music
WUNC Music is curated locally with songs that inspire, energize and bring joy to listeners across North Carolina. It’s a place for music discovery and a home to old favorites.

The Shins Announce First New Album In Nearly 5 Years, Share 'Name For You'

By Robin Hilton
Published January 5, 2017 at 10:22 AM EST
James Mercer of The Shins

The Shins are back with the group's first new album since 2012's Port Of Morrow. Heartworms is set to drop on March 10 on Aural Apothecary/Columbia Records. In making the announcement today, the band shared the joyfully infectious pop cut "Name For You" and a lyric video.

Frontman James Mercer produced Heartworms on his own, a first since The Shins' 2001 debut album, Oh, Inverted World. He says the new music was inspired, in part, by growing older and parenthood. "Name For You" is a hopeful ode of empowerment to Mercer's daughters.

"Given all the drops in the ocean, better take it one sip at a time," Mercer sings. "Somebody with an antique notion comes along to tighten the line, they're just afraid of you speaking your mind."

This is the second song the band has shared from Heartworms. In October, The Shins released a Halloween-themed video for the song "Dead Alive."

Full track listing for Heartworms:

  • Name For You

  • Painting A Hole

  • Cherry Hearts

  • Fantasy Island

  • Mildenhall

  • Rubber Ballz

  • Half A Million

  • Dead Alive

  • Heartworms

  • So Now What

  • The Fear

    Robin Hilton
    Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
