Colorado Elector Urges Others In Electoral College Not To Vote For Trump

Michael Baca is a member of the Electoral College who is running Hamilton Electors, one of the social media campaigns aimed at urging members of the Electoral College not to vote for Donald Trump when their vote occurs on Dec. 19.

Baca joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to discuss why he wants a moderate Republican to win the Electoral College vote, not Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton.

