Maria Rodale On The Future Of An Organic Lifestyle, Publishing

Rodale Inc. was founded in 1930, and since then has become one of the largest independent publishers in the country. It puts out a number of magazines, and also works to spread the gospel of an organic lifestyle.

CEO Maria Rodale (@mariarodale), granddaughter of founder J.I. Rodale, has faced challenges — and some controversy — since taking over the helm of the company in 2009 at the height of the recession. In a View From The Top conversation, she joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to discuss her plans for the company and the lessons she’s learned.

