Maria Rodale On The Future Of An Organic Lifestyle, Publishing

Published November 23, 2016 at 1:40 PM EST

Rodale Inc. was founded in 1930, and since then has become one of the largest independent publishers in the country. It puts out a number of magazines, and also works to spread the gospel of an organic lifestyle.

CEO Maria Rodale (@mariarodale), granddaughter of founder J.I. Rodale, has faced challenges — and some controversy — since taking over the helm of the company in 2009 at the height of the recession. In a View From The Top conversation, she joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to discuss her plans for the company and the lessons she’s learned.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Joseph A. Ripp, chairman and CEO of Time Inc., and Maria Rodale, CEO and chairman of Rodale Inc., speak onstage at the American Magazine Media Conference at Grand Hyatt New York on Feb. 2, 2016 in New York City. (Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Time Inc)
