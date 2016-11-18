Bringing The World Home To You

The N-th Degree

Published November 18, 2016 at 1:14 PM EST

Get ready to be exponentially impressed with this game, where contestants add the letter 'N' to common phrases, and turn them into less common phrases. For example, if you were to add an "N" to a glum person to convert them into a bag used for flood protection, you'd turn your sad sackinto a sand sack!'

Heard on Cary Elwes, Dennis Quaid & Christian Cooke: The Art Of More

Corrected: November 21, 2016 at 12:00 AM EST
In the tiebreaker game at the end of this segment, we should have accepted sheep (or ram) as an acceptable alternative answer for "goat" in the Chinese zodiac. The contestant will be given the option of returning to compete on a future episode.