Floodwaters Destroy Historical North Carolina Town

Rivers in North Carolina are expected to crest — bringing flooding to some of the coastal towns

Floodwaters have destroyed the historical town of Princeville, which was founded by freed slaves in 1865. North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory has vowed to restore the town of 2,000.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Will Michaels of WUNC about the continuing effects of the the Hurricane Matthew.

Guest

Will Michaels, daily news producer for WUNC in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. He tweets @WillMichaels.

