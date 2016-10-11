Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Samsung Discontinues Galaxy Note 7 After More Fires

Published October 11, 2016 at 12:53 PM EDT
A man holds a Samsung Galaxy Note 7 during a launch event on Aug. 2, 2016 in New York. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
A man holds a Samsung Galaxy Note 7 during a launch event on Aug. 2, 2016 in New York. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Samsung is permanently ending production of its signature Galaxy Note 7 after more reports of the smartphone catching fire.

The electronics giant previously called on carriers to stop selling the phone, but now it says it will take more drastic steps while it investigates the problem. The move leaves Samsung without a high-end model to rival Apple’s iPhone 7, and may cause headaches for millions of customers.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Ina Fried of Recode about Samsung’s woes. Plus: the Supreme Court hears oral arguments Tuesday in the epic patent case Apple v. Samsung.

Guest

Ina Fried, senior editor of mobile for Recode. She tweets @inafried.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.