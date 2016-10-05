Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Company That Ran Fateful Drug Trial In France Opens Test Facility In U.S.

By Rae Ellen Bichell
Published October 5, 2016 at 11:03 AM EDT
Biotrial, a French company that runs clinical studies, has opened a facility in Newark, N.J.
Biotrial, a French company that runs clinical studies, has opened a facility in Newark, N.J.

One man died and four were injured in January after a clinical trial went awry in Rennes, France. Now, Biotrial, the company that ran that study, said it has opened a new research facility in Newark, N.J.

Biotrial conducts clinical trials on behalf of drugmakers and biotechnology companies. Most are phase 1 trials, in which an experimental drug is tried in a small group of volunteers to make a preliminary assessment of its safety before the drug moves on to larger human studies to further evaluate safety and also its effectiveness in treating an illness.

Biotrial's new facility in New Jersey has 110 beds for healthy volunteers participating in clinical trials.
Chris Cooper / Biotrial
/
Biotrial's new facility in New Jersey has 110 beds for healthy volunteers participating in clinical trials.

An announcement Friday from the company said that the new facility would be able to conduct up to 50 phase 1 trials a year, involving as many as 2,000 volunteers. With 110 hospital beds, the facility is just slightly smaller than the company's phase 1 research center in Rennes, which Biotrial says is considered Europe's largest.

The company started conducting trials at the new $30 million facility a few months ago. François Peaucelle, managing director at Biotrial, says it has already completed four, and there are plans or discussions about 20 more.

Peaucelle says that about 55,000 people have participated in company trials since its founding in 1989. He says the tragedy in January was a freak accident. "I compare it to a plane crash. It's very rare, but it can happen," he says. "Medications are never risk free, but diseases are always a risk, so it's important to continue the research. And in drug development, phase 1 is a necessary step."

But John LaMattina, former head of research and development at Pfizer, says the accident strikes him as an important warning. "I don't think the trial was badly done," he says, but it showed poor judgment. LaMattina says that if he were in his old position at Pfizer and someone suggested conducting a trial with Biotrial, "I'd have to say that my response would be 'No.' "

Jack Reynolds, a pathologist who worked for pharmaceutical companies including Pfizer, Bayer, and Bristol-Myers Squibb before founding a preclinical drug discovery company, agrees.

"How does a potential customer look at this?" asks Reynolds. "Not very well, that's for sure. In this business, credibility and reputation are really important."

Biotrial president Jean-Marc Gandon told a French publication that, after the botched trial, the company dropped from doing about 60 phase 1 trials a year to less than six. "The stakes are very high for us because the U.S. market represents 50 percent of global studies on healthy volunteers," he said.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in August that the experimental medication that killed the healthy volunteer and injured four others in France has "a unique toxicity" and wasn't tested in U.S. subjects.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
Rae Ellen Bichell
Rae Ellen Bichell is a reporter for NPR's Science Desk. She first came to NPR in 2013 as a Kroc fellow and has since reported Web and radio stories on biomedical research, global health, and basic science. She won a 2016 Michael E. DeBakey Journalism Award from the Foundation for Biomedical Research. After graduating from Yale University, she spent two years in Helsinki, Finland, as a freelance reporter and Fulbright grantee.
See stories by Rae Ellen Bichell
More Stories