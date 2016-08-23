Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Questions Raised About Brazilian Police's Retelling Of Ryan Lochte Robbery

Published August 23, 2016 at 1:11 PM EDT
Ryan Lochte of the United States attends a press conference during the Rio Olympics on Aug. 12, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Matt Hazlett/Getty Images)
Ryan Lochte of the United States attends a press conference during the Rio Olympics on Aug. 12, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Matt Hazlett/Getty Images)

Former Fox News host Andrea Tantaros filed a lawsuit yesterday. She claims that Roger Ailes and Fox News executives punished her for complaining about sexual harassment.

NPR’s David Folkenflik joins Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti to discuss the latest media news, including the Tantaros lawsuit and coverage of the U.S. Olympic swimmers’ robbery allegations in Rio.

Guest

David Folkenflik, NPR’s media correspondent. He tweets @davidfolkenflik.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.