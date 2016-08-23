Questions Raised About Brazilian Police's Retelling Of Ryan Lochte Robbery

Former Fox News host Andrea Tantaros filed a lawsuit yesterday. She claims that Roger Ailes and Fox News executives punished her for complaining about sexual harassment.

NPR’s David Folkenflik joins Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti to discuss the latest media news, including the Tantaros lawsuit and coverage of the U.S. Olympic swimmers’ robbery allegations in Rio.

Guest

David Folkenflik, NPR’s media correspondent. He tweets @davidfolkenflik.

