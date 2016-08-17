Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

The Challenge Of Maintaining And Modernizing The New York City Subway

Published August 17, 2016 at 12:20 PM EDT
In this May 24, 2016, photo, L train commuters work their way across a crowded subway platform in New York. (Mark Lennihan/AP)
In this May 24, 2016, photo, L train commuters work their way across a crowded subway platform in New York. (Mark Lennihan/AP)

Yesterday, we looked at a new rail line being constructed in London, a massive project that’s set to be completed on time and under budget.

Today, a look at the challenges of improving and maintaining the New York City subway, operated by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

The first section of the Second Avenue subway line, along the east side of Manhattan, is supposed to open in December, but it may be delayed. Authorities are also repairing a tunnel under the East River, which requires the L Train to halt service between Manhattan and Brooklyn for 18 months.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson talks with Kate Hinds, who covers transportation for WNYC.

Guest

Kate Hinds, reporter at WNYC. She tweets @katehinds. The New York City subway tweets @NYCTSubway.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.