Raising The Profile Of America's Lesser-Known Battlefields

Published August 16, 2016 at 1:25 PM EDT
Southern Oregon University archaeology field school participants unearthed the remains of Miner's Fort in Curry County. The pioneer militia redoubt was besieged near the end of the Rogue River Indian War in 1856. (Tom Banse/Northwest News Network)
Southern Oregon University archaeology field school participants unearthed the remains of Miner's Fort in Curry County. The pioneer militia redoubt was besieged near the end of the Rogue River Indian War in 1856. (Tom Banse/Northwest News Network)

Millions of people each year visit famous battlefields of the Revolutionary War and the Civil War. But far fewer visit locations in the Hawaiian Civil War or the French and Indian War. Earlier this summer, the National Park Service awarded more than $1 million in grants to research and protect lesser-known battlefields, including the 19th century Rogue River War in southern Oregon.

Tom Banse from the Northwest News Network reports.

Read more via NW News Network.

Reporter

Tom Banse, regional correspondent for Northwest News Network. He tweets @TomBanse.

