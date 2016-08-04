Bringing The World Home To You

Truck Stop Church Offers Respite For Weary Drivers

Published August 4, 2016 at 12:52 PM EDT

The highway can be a lonely place for truck drivers, who often travel long distances for days and weeks without seeing family and friends. But an organization called Truckstop Ministries offers a sanctuary for tired drivers to reflect, rest and pray.

Saul Gonzalez of Here & Now contributor KCRW in Los Angeles paid a visit to a truck stop church off Interstate 10 in southern California and has our story.

Reporter

Saul Gonzalez, reporter and producer at KCRW in Los Angeles. He tweets @SaulKCRW.

A driver sits during the chapel service. (Saul Gonzalez/KCRW)
A driver sits during the chapel service. (Saul Gonzalez/KCRW)
Michael DeBay conducts a Sunday service to drivers inside the truck stop chapel off Interstate 10 in southern California. (Saul Gonzalez/KCRW)
Michael DeBay conducts a Sunday service to drivers inside the truck stop chapel off Interstate 10 in southern California. (Saul Gonzalez/KCRW)
The Travel Centers of America truck stop in Ontario, California, at sunset. (Saul Gonzalez/KCRW)
The Travel Centers of America truck stop in Ontario, California, at sunset. (Saul Gonzalez/KCRW)