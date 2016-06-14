Bringing The World Home To You

Orlando Shooter Used Gay Dating Apps And Frequented Gay Clubs, Witnesses Say

Published June 14, 2016 at 12:06 PM EDT
People hold candles during an evening memorial service for the victims of the Pulse Nightclub shootings, at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, June 13, 2016 in Orlando, Florida. The shooting at Pulse Nightclub, which killed 49 people and injured 53, is the worst mass-shooting event in American history. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
As America wrestles to understand the deadliest mass shooting in recent U.S. history, details of Omar Mateen’s life are beginning to emerge. NPR’s Hansi Lo Wang talks with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson about the shooter’s possible presence on gay dating apps and in gay clubs and bars.

View all our coverage on the Orlando nightclub shooting.

Guest

Hansi Lo Wang, NPR National reporter. He tweets @hansilowang.

