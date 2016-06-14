Orlando Shooter Used Gay Dating Apps And Frequented Gay Clubs, Witnesses Say

As America wrestles to understand the deadliest mass shooting in recent U.S. history, details of Omar Mateen’s life are beginning to emerge. NPR’s Hansi Lo Wang talks with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson about the shooter’s possible presence on gay dating apps and in gay clubs and bars.

Hansi Lo Wang, NPR National reporter.

