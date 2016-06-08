India's Prime Minister Speaks To Congress

Narendra Modi’s three-day visit to the United States features a speech to a joint session of Congress. Modi heads the world’s largest democracy, and is the fifth Indian leader to make such a speech since 1985.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson talks with Michael Kugleman on what this visit means for relations between the two countries.

Guest

Michael Kugelman, senior associate for South and Southeast Asia at the Wilson Center. He tweets @michaelkugelman.

