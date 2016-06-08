Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

India's Prime Minister Speaks To Congress

Published June 8, 2016 at 1:52 PM EDT
President Barack Obama meets with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India in the Oval Office at the White House on June 7, 2016 in Washington, DC. Modi will address a joint meeting of Congress on Wednesday. (Dennis Brack-Pool/Getty Images)
President Barack Obama meets with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India in the Oval Office at the White House on June 7, 2016 in Washington, DC. Modi will address a joint meeting of Congress on Wednesday. (Dennis Brack-Pool/Getty Images)

Narendra Modi’s three-day visit to the United States features a speech to a joint session of Congress. Modi heads the world’s largest democracy, and is the fifth Indian leader to make such a speech since 1985.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson talks with Michael Kugleman on what this visit means for relations between the two countries.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.