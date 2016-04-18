Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Libyan-American Activist Disappointed With Obama's Libya Policy

Published April 18, 2016 at 1:52 PM EDT
A Libyan man looks at destroyed building on March 4, 2016 in Laithi district, a central area that was recently re-seized by forces loyal to Libya's internationally recognized government in the eastern coastal city of Benghazi. (Abdullah Doma/AFP/Getty Images)
A Libyan man looks at destroyed building on March 4, 2016 in Laithi district, a central area that was recently re-seized by forces loyal to Libya's internationally recognized government in the eastern coastal city of Benghazi. (Abdullah Doma/AFP/Getty Images)

President Obama recently described the lack of planning for post-civil war Libya as the worst mistake of his presidency. Shahrazad Kablan advised the White House during the Libyan civil war, and tells Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson that she is disappointed with the president’s comments and his Libya policy.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.