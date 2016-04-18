Libyan-American Activist Disappointed With Obama's Libya Policy

President Obama recently described the lack of planning for post-civil war Libya as the worst mistake of his presidency. Shahrazad Kablan advised the White House during the Libyan civil war, and tells Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson that she is disappointed with the president’s comments and his Libya policy.

Guest

Shahrazad Kablan, former Libyan TV presenter. He tweets @ShahrazadKablan.

