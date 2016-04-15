Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Akron Residents Will Hear What Their City Sounds Like

Published April 15, 2016 at 1:52 PM EDT

Sounds of Akron poster

For the past year, residents of Akron, Ohio, have been collecting soundbites from their city for a new symphony. On Saturday night, they will hear their contributions in the final product.

People recorded their audio samples using a smartphone app designed by MIT engineers. The sounds that will make up Saturday’s musical composition include traffic noise, church bells and high school hallway chatter.

David C. Barnett from Here & Now contributor WCPN in Cleveland reports on the Sounds of Akron symphony.

[Youtube]

Reporter

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

/
/