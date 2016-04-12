Death Toll Rises In Flint Water Contamination Scandal

Two more deaths have been added to the number associated with pneumonia-like Legionnaires’ disease in the Flint area, which has been plagued by tainted water. Meanwhile, calls for the resignation of Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder continue. Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks to NPR’s Cheryl Corley and Michigan Radio’s Steve Carmody about the latest developments.

Guests

Cheryl Corley , NPR National Desk correspondent. She tweets @nprcherylcorley.

, NPR National Desk correspondent. She tweets @nprcherylcorley. Steve Carmody, reporter at Michigan Radio. He tweets @scarmody.

