California Gets Ready To Implement Aid-In-Dying Law

On June 9, California will become the fifth state in the country where it’s legal for terminally ill people to take their own lives with the help of a physician.

Supporters say such aid-in-dying laws save people from needless pain and suffering in their final days and allow them a more dignified death.

Critics worry about people being coaxed into taking their own lives and, more fundamentally, the morality of assisted suicide.

Saul Gonzalez from KCRW in Los Angeles has more.

Saul Gonzalez, reporter and producer at KCRW. He tweets @SaulKCRW.

