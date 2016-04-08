Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

DJ Sessions: Glam Rock, Sitar And A Fake Band

Published April 8, 2016 at 1:40 PM EDT

Travis Holcombe of KCRW joins us for this week’s edition of the Here & Now DJ Sessions. He shares the glam rock of Philadelphia’s Sheer Mag, a new piece from Rostam(formerly of Vampire Weekend) that features sitar, and music from the faux-bandAquazul.

Music from the Segment

Sheer Mag – “Can’t Stop Fighting”

Henri Texier – “Les La-Bas” (Bonobo Remix)

Rostam – “Wood”

Aquazul (Soulwax) – “Slippy Fingers”

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Aquazul is the fake band created by Belgian DJs David and Stephen Dewaele. (2manydjs/Facebook)
/
/
Aquazul is the fake band created by Belgian DJs David and Stephen Dewaele. (2manydjs/Facebook)