DJ Sessions: Glam Rock, Sitar And A Fake Band
Travis Holcombe of KCRW joins us for this week’s edition of the Here & Now DJ Sessions. He shares the glam rock of Philadelphia’s Sheer Mag, a new piece from Rostam(formerly of Vampire Weekend) that features sitar, and music from the faux-bandAquazul.
Music from the Segment
Sheer Mag – “Can’t Stop Fighting”
Henri Texier – “Les La-Bas” (Bonobo Remix)
Rostam – “Wood”
Aquazul (Soulwax) – “Slippy Fingers”
Guest
- Travis Holcombe, DJ at KCRW in Santa Monica, California. He tweets @travisholcombe.
