Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

The Science Of Changing Your Mind

Published March 24, 2016 at 1:52 PM EDT
(Keith Negley/NPR)
(Keith Negley/NPR)

NPR international correspondent Emily Harris, who is based in the Middle East, compiled a series on people who have changed their mind. She focused on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Harris speaks with Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti about the social science behind decision-making and a unique experiment she’s crowdsourcing.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.