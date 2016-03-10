Bringing The World Home To You

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Visits Washington

Published March 10, 2016 at 1:52 PM EST
U.S. President Barack Obama (R) and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (2nd R), U.S. first lady Michelle Obama (2nd L) and Sophie Grégoire-Trudeau (L) wave to invited guests from the Truman Balcony of the White House after an arrival ceremony at the White House, March 10, 2016 in Washington, DC. This is Trudeau's first trip to Washington since becoming Prime Minister. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
For the first time in nearly two decades, a Canadian prime minister is in Washington for an official visit. Newly-elected Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was welcomed by President Obama, who will host a state dinner tonight. Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks with the CBC’s David Common about the significance of the visit by Canada’s new prime minister.

