Beatles' Record Producer George Martin Dies At 90

George Martin who was often referred to as the "Fifth Beatle" has died. He was 90.

Martin was the group's record producer and collaborator, and served as a mentor to John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr.

Martin's death was confirmed by Adam Sharp, his manager in the United Kingdom.

He signed The Beatles in 1962 and, with the band, helped revolutionize the art of popular music recording.

In a career that spanned seven decades, a statement from the production company said Martin "was recognized globally as one of music's most creative talents and a gentleman to the end."

The Associated Press reports British Prime Minister David Cameron called Martin "a giant of music" after Ringo Starr tweeted that Martin will be missed.

Martin was knighted in 1996.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.