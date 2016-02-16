Making Opera Out Of The Scalia/Ginsburg Relationship
Despite their political and ideological differences, the late Justice Antonin Scalia and Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg were lifelong friends who shared a love of opera.
That relationship inspired composer Derrick Wang to write the one-act opera, “Scalia/Ginsburg,” using court opinions as source material.
Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with Derrick Wang about his work.
Guest
- Derrick Wang, composer, librettist, and lyricist. He tweets @WhatDerrickSaid.
