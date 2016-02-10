Bringing The World Home To You

Rural And Diverse, Nevada Poses New Challenges For Candidates

Published February 10, 2016 at 1:40 PM EST
Nevada holds its caucuses on Feb. 20 and 23. (galactic/Flickr)
Next up: Nevada. Democrats hold their caucuses – the first in the West – on Saturday Feb. 20. Republicans will vote in a caucus of their own Feb. 23, a few days after South Carolina.

Nevada is a large state with a diverse population, which will present new challenges to candidates in both parties. Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson talks with Joe Schoenmann from KNPR about the new challenges facing the candidates.

