Paramedics Help Reduce Hospital Readmissions In Arizona Town

Across the nation, hospitals are paying fines to the government when patients are readmitted to the hospital within 30 days. That can cost medical centers millions and doctors are looking for ways to reduce that readmission rate.

As Casey Kuhn from Here & Now contributor KJZZ reports, one rural city in Arizona has kept patients out of the hospital by sending paramedics to their homes.

Reporter

Casey Kuhn, senior field correspondent for KJZZ. She tweets @CaseyAtTheDesk.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.