Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Paramedics Help Reduce Hospital Readmissions In Arizona Town

Published January 29, 2016 at 1:33 PM EST
Buckeye Fire Captain McKenzie Hess and paramedic Jim Helms speak with the Rodgers, a couple living in Buckeye. Both have been to Banner Estrella Medical Center for various health issues. (Casey Kuhn/KJZZ)
Buckeye Fire Captain McKenzie Hess and paramedic Jim Helms speak with the Rodgers, a couple living in Buckeye. Both have been to Banner Estrella Medical Center for various health issues. (Casey Kuhn/KJZZ)

Across the nation, hospitals are paying fines to the government when patients are readmitted to the hospital within 30 days. That can cost medical centers millions and doctors are looking for ways to reduce that readmission rate.

As Casey Kuhn from Here & Now contributor KJZZ reports, one rural city in Arizona has kept patients out of the hospital by sending paramedics to their homes.

Reporter

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.