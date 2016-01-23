Fresh Air Weekend: Neil Patrick Harris; 'The Secret History of Wonder Woman'

Fresh Air Weekendhighlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

What's It Like To Be Neil Patrick Harris? He Gives You Options:The actor says he's been able to do a lot of different things in his life, including his role as Doogie Howser. So when he sat down to write a memoir, he made it a "Choose Your Own Adventure."

The Man Behind Wonder Woman Was Inspired By Both Suffragists And Centerfolds: Wonder Woman's creator, William Moulton Marston, had a secret life: He had a wife and a mistress and fathered children with both of them. Jill Lepore explains in The Secret History of Wonder Woman.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

What's It Like To Be Neil Patrick Harris? He Gives You Options

The Man Behind Wonder Woman Was Inspired By Both Suffragists And Centerfolds

Copyright 2021 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.