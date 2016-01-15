Bringing The World Home To You

Average Age Of First-Time Mothers Continues To Rise

Published January 15, 2016 at 1:52 PM EST

The average age of the first-time American mother continues to rise, according to new data from the National Center for Health Statistics, a branch of the CDC. In 2014, the age of a woman having her first child was over 26, up about a year and a half from 2000.

NPR Science reporter Rae Ellen Bichell talks with Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson about the data, which is also broken down by demographics and geography across the country.

