In 'Rush Hour' Remake, NPR TV Critic Takes Issue

Published January 14, 2016 at 1:50 PM EST
CBS is turning the film franchise "Rush Hour" into a TV series starring Justin Hires and Jon Foo. (Michael Yarish/CBS Broadcasting)
Diversity and stereotypes are difficult to talk about in any situation, but that’s especially true in Hollywood. NPR TV Critic Eric Deggans talks with Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson about a dust-up he had at the TV Critics Association winter press tour in L.A., when he tried to talk with a show executive about CBS’s upcoming TV series “Rush Hour,” based on the popular film franchise. Deggans discusses diversity in the upcoming season of TV.

Guest

  • Eric Deggans, NPR TV Critic. He tweets @Deggans

