Security Plans For Super Bowl 50 Underway

Published January 8, 2016 at 1:52 PM EST
Levi's Stadium, in the San Francisco Bay Area, is hosting Super Bowl 50 on February 7. (dmcordell/Flickr)
Super Bowl 50 is just weeks away but the security preparations have been going on for more than two years. Ever since Santa Clara’s Levi’s Stadium won the Super Bowl bid, it has been planning began for the weeklong celebration throughout the Bay area.

Beth Willon from Here & Now contributor KQED reports that recent terrorist attacks have added even more pressure to make sure the security is as airtight as possible.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.