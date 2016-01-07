Bringing The World Home To You

DJ Session: Sunny Sounds From California For The New Year

Published January 7, 2016 at 1:40 PM EST
Michael Deni is founder and frontman of the San Francisco indie rock band Geographer. (Victoria Smith)
KCRW’s Anthony Valadez joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson for the first installment of DJ Sessions in 2016.


Note: We have a Spotify playlist and an Apple Music playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions.

Songs In This Segment

Z A C, “2067”

Remy Kay, “Looking Out”

Geographer, “This Is How We Walk on the Moon”

Buyepongo, “Negra (Punta)”

Nxworries, “Suede”

Guest

