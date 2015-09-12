Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

FAITH SALIE: Scientists will discover evidence of another pre-human race with a brain the size of an orange buried with woven plant fibers used as a hairpiece, and they will call it homo-Trumpus(ph).

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Roxanne Roberts.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: I'm sorry, great minds think alike. Recently discovered cave paintings created by our ancient ancestors with tiny, tiny brains show they worshipped male tribal leaders with what looks like elaborate combovers.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Paula Poundstone.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: They will discover evidence that homo-homophobus lived through the Ice Age.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS, BYLINE: Well, if any of that happens, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT, WAIT ...DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Faith Salie, Roxanne Roberts and Paula Poundstone. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll be back right here with you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.