What The Presidential Candidates Have Said About The Syrian Refugee Crisis

The White House announced Thursday that the U.S. is preparing to take in at least 10,000 Syrian refugees starting Oct. 1 (the start of the fiscal year). This year, the U.S. is on track to take in about 1,500 Syrian refugees, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said. He reiterated that the U.S. has provided $4 billion in humanitarian aid to Syrian refugees.

The issue has made its way onto the campaign trail in recent weeks — some presidential candidates have said the U.S. should take in additional refugees or send more aid, while others opposed increasing the refugee quota because of security concerns.

Here's what the candidates have said about the crisis (we have reached out to those who have not made public statements, and will update as we hear back):

