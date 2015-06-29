High Stakes Financial News: From Greece To China

There are a number of dramatic economic stories in the news today. In Greece, banks and markets are closed, as the country edges towards a default and or exit from the eurozone.

Meanwhile, Puerto Rico’s governor now says that the commonwealth cannot pay its $72 billion in debts. And in China, stocks have tumbled into a bear market, despite a move by the central bank there to cut interest rates to a record low.

Jill Schlesinger of CBS News joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson with details.

Jill Schlesinger, business analyst at CBS News. She tweets @jillonmoney.

