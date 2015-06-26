Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Opponent Of Same-Sex Marriage Reacts To Ruling

Published June 26, 2015 at 1:52 PM EDT
James Campbell, a Scottsdale, Ariz., lawyer representing nearly two dozen current and former New Mexico legislators, talks to reporters outside the New Mexico Supreme Court building on Wednesday Oct. 23, 2013 in Santa Fe, N.M. after making arguments in a case that could determine whether gay marriage is legal statewide. Campbell said the legislature, not the court, should decide the issue of same-sex marriage. He is an attorney for a conservative Christian law group called Alliance Defending Freedom. (Barry Massey/AP)
James Campbell, a Scottsdale, Ariz., lawyer representing nearly two dozen current and former New Mexico legislators, talks to reporters outside the New Mexico Supreme Court building on Wednesday Oct. 23, 2013 in Santa Fe, N.M. after making arguments in a case that could determine whether gay marriage is legal statewide. Campbell said the legislature, not the court, should decide the issue of same-sex marriage. He is an attorney for a conservative Christian law group called Alliance Defending Freedom. (Barry Massey/AP)

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled to extend the right to marry to same-sex couples in all 50 states. Among those who oppose the ruling is Jim Campbell, senior counsel for the Alliance Defending Freedom. He speaks with Here & Now’s Robin Young.

Guest

  • Jim Campbell, senior counsel for the Alliance Defending Freedom, specializing in litigating cases pertaining to the defense of marriage and religious liberty.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.