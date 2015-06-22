Bringing The World Home To You

Jordan Spieth's One-Stroke Win At The U.S. Open

Published June 22, 2015 at 1:33 PM EDT
Jordan Spieth kisses the trophy after winning the 115th U.S. Open Championship at Chambers Bay on June 21, 2015 in University Place, Washington. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Jordan Spieth kisses the trophy after winning the 115th U.S. Open Championship at Chambers Bay on June 21, 2015 in University Place, Washington. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Golf has a new star – 21-year-old Jordan Spieth. He won the U.S. Open trophy yesterday with a one-stroke victory. He also won the Master’s in April, and is the youngest to win two majors in one year since 1922. Sports reporter Dave Sheinin of The Washington Post joins Here & Now’s Robin Young with details.

