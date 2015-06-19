Bringing The World Home To You

Obama Proposes New Rules To Cut Truck Emissions

Published June 19, 2015 at 1:33 PM EDT
A loaded logging truck heads down the road in the forest near Banks, Ore. (Don Ryan/AP)
The Obama administration is proposing new regulations aimed at cutting carbon pollution from medium and heavy-duty trucks.

Citing climate change concerns, the rule from the Environmental Protection Agency and the Transportation Department would raise fuel efficiency for rigs hauling goods like steel, oil and timber, as well as delivery vehicles and dump trucks.

The proposal will be open for public comment, and the administration is expected to have a final version next year.

Mike Regan of Bloomberg speaks with Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd about the proposed rule and what it could mean for the trucking industry.

