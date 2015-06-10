DJ Session: African-American Classical Musicians

For this week’s installment of DJ Sessions, on Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Terrance McKnight, a DJ at WQXR, New York’s Classical Music Radio Station. He shares pieces by African-American musicians and composers who are making an impact in classical music.

Songs In This Segment

Jeff Scott, “Startin Sumthin”

Jeff Scott, “The Gift of Life”

[Youtube]

Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, “Lamentations” performed by Tahirah Whittington

Jason Moran, “Improvisation” live at MoMA’s “Migration Rhapsody”

Guest

Terrance McKnight, DJ at WQXR in New York City. He tweets @mcknight3000.

