Your Moment Of Baby Goat Bliss

By Marc Silver,
Marc Silver
Published June 4, 2015 at 10:06 AM EDT

It seems the bad news just won't stop coming.

That boat accident in China.

The MERS outbreak in South Korea.

Flooding in the U.S. Flooding in Ghana.

Refugees everywhere.

As a blog that covers global health and development, we are acutely aware of the world's pain.

But our name is Goats and Soda. And so we feel it is our obligation to look for good news about goats that will provide a moment of relief. And what can we say about this video, except: Baby Goats. In Pajamas. Frolicking.

Although the video does raise a slightly troubling question: Do goats really need to wear pajamas? (Or for that matter, sweaters? See video below.)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
Marc Silver
