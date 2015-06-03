Bringing The World Home To You

Forming A Community Of Conservation In San Diego

Published June 3, 2015 at 1:20 PM EDT

Building on a model from a U.K. organization, a group of people in San Diego has come together to help each other build a more conservation-minded, sustainable lifestyle.

It’s a response to the drought, of course, but Transition Streets San Diego is also focused on energy, transportation, food and waste.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Jamie and Leslie Edmonds, the couple leading the effort, and group member Gawain Tomlinson.


[Youtube]

Guest

  • Jamie Edmonds, co-founder of Transition Streets San Diego.
  • Leslie Edmonds, co-founder of Transition Streets San Diego.
  • Gawain Tomlinson, member of Transition Streets San Diego.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

The Edmonds' electric car. (Robin Young/Here & Now)
A gravity feed watering tote in the Edmonds' backyard. (Robin Young/Here & Now)
A future chicken enclosure in the Edmonds' backyard. (Robin Young/Here & Now)
The Edmonds' chickens in their current pen. (Robin Young/Here & Now)
(Robin Young)
(Robin Young)
Rain barrels capture water from the Edmonds' roof catch all. (Robin Young/Here & Now)
The Edmonds' low-water use front yard, which they're going to turn into a food-for-all farm. (Robin Young/Here & Now)
The water meter is pictured in front of the Edmonds' house. If that blue triangle is spinning, there's a leak. (Robin Young/Here & Now)
The water meter in front of the Edmonds' house. (Robin Young/Here & Now)
The water meter in front of the Edmonds' house. (Robin Young/Here & Now)
