Forming A Community Of Conservation In San Diego

Building on a model from a U.K. organization, a group of people in San Diego has come together to help each other build a more conservation-minded, sustainable lifestyle.

It’s a response to the drought, of course, but Transition Streets San Diego is also focused on energy, transportation, food and waste.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Jamie and Leslie Edmonds, the couple leading the effort, and group member Gawain Tomlinson.



Jamie Edmonds , co-founder of Transition Streets San Diego.

Leslie Edmonds , co-founder of Transition Streets San Diego.

, co-founder of Transition Streets San Diego. Gawain Tomlinson, member of Transition Streets San Diego.

/ / The Edmonds' electric car. (Robin Young/Here & Now)

/ / A gravity feed watering tote in the Edmonds' backyard. (Robin Young/Here & Now)

/ / A future chicken enclosure in the Edmonds' backyard. (Robin Young/Here & Now)

/ / The Edmonds' chickens in their current pen. (Robin Young/Here & Now)

/ / Rain barrels capture water from the Edmonds' roof catch all. (Robin Young/Here & Now)

/ / The Edmonds' low-water use front yard, which they're going to turn into a food-for-all farm. (Robin Young/Here & Now)

/ / The water meter is pictured in front of the Edmonds' house. If that blue triangle is spinning, there's a leak. (Robin Young/Here & Now)

/ / The water meter in front of the Edmonds' house. (Robin Young/Here & Now)