Supreme Court Weighs In On Facebook Threats, Religious Discrimination In Hiring

Published June 1, 2015 at 1:52 PM EDT

The Supreme Court this morning ruled in favor of a young Muslim woman after Abercrombie & Fitch refused to hire her for wearing a head scarf. The court also threw out the conviction of a Pennsylvania man, Anthony Elonis, who was prosecuted for making threats on Facebook.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson talks with Emily Bazelon, staff writer at New York Times Magazine and Truman Capote Fellow for Creative Writing and Law at Yale Law School, about the impact of these decisions.

Guest

  • Emily Bazelon, research fellow at Yale Law school and staff writer for the New York Times Sunday Magazine. She tweets @emilybazelon.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.