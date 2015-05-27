Bringing The World Home To You

In India, Heat Kills As Monsoon Season Approaches

Published May 27, 2015 at 1:52 PM EDT
The front page of the Hindustan Times carried this photo of asphalt melting in Delhi. (Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times)
The front page of the Hindustan Times carried this photo of asphalt melting in Delhi. (Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times)

A heat wave in India has left over 1,100 people dead over the past month. In the capital New Delhi, 113 degree Fahrenheit temperatures have melted roadway crosswalks.

The sweltering heat will continue for at least another week when the annual monsoon rains begin. The BBC’s Delhi correspondent Zubair Ahmad joins s Robin Young with details.

Note: This BBC interview can be heard in the Here & Now podcast or with the WBUR app.

Guest

  • Zubair Ahmad, correspondent based in Delhi. He tweets @Zubair_BBC.

