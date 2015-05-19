Bringing The World Home To You

Supreme Court Adds Protections For 401(k) Investors

Published May 19, 2015 at 1:33 PM EDT

The Supreme Court ruling on Monday is expected to better protect people from high fees in their 401(k) retirement plan investments.

By a unanimous vote, the court said that companies managing 401(k) retirement plans have to monitor investments and “remove imprudent investments.”

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Jason Bellini of The Wall Street Journal about the ruling’s implications.

