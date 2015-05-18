Jeremy Hobson's Advice For Selfie-Stick Users
There’s a new term that is unfortunately now a part of our lexicon: selfie-stick.
You’ve seen them. The idiotic plastic or metal arms that tourists all over the world are using to take medium-distance selfies with their phones.
I was in Europe last week and I saw it for myself: In front of the Rosetta Stone at the British Museum in London, underneath the Eiffel Tower in Paris, even on a train a couple decided to take a photograph of themselves from above.
selfie-stick (n.): “an elongated rod, usually made our of plastic or steel, with a camera on one end and a dense moron on the other.”– Urban Dictionary
Perhaps, they were trying to avoid the double chin they would have had after scarfing down those Pringles – very loudly, I might add.
Some have already taken the appropriate step of banning selfie-sticks. The Coachella and Lollapalooza Music Festivals are two examples.
But I have a suggestion for those interested in buying one of these things. It will save you the money.
When you want to take a selfie, go over to a nearby human and ask if they will take the photo for you. People have done this for generations, even as the technology has changed.
It appears I have at least one person on my side on this issue. On Urban Dictionary, the definition of a “selfie-stick” is “an elongated rod, usually made our of plastic or steel, with a camera on one end and a dense moron on the other.”
Please share your selfie-stick thoughts in our comments section, or send me a tweet @JeremyHobson. Just don’t send me a selfie you took with a selfie-stick. Please, I’m begging you.
