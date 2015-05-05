Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Reporter's Notebook: Veteran Baltimore Journalist Jayne Miller

Published May 5, 2015 at 1:40 PM EDT
The boarded CVS Pharmacy is seen at Pennsylvania and West North avenues in West Baltimore on May 4, 2015. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)
The boarded CVS Pharmacy is seen at Pennsylvania and West North avenues in West Baltimore on May 4, 2015. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)

U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch is visiting Baltimore today to meet with local leaders, as things are slowly getting back to normal in the city.

The city has lifted its curfew, National Guard Troops are pulling out and businesses, including CVS, are saying they will rebuild.

But tensions are still running high in parts of the city, as evidenced yesterday after police arrested a black man. Rumors were running rampant that police had shot the man in the back as he was running away.

Protesters and police quickly massed, and tensions briefly escalated. Ultimately, it became clear that no one was shot.

Here & Now’s Robin Young talks with longtime Baltimore investigative reporter Jayne Miller, of WBAL-TV, about where the city is now.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.