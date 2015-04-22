Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

India’s Tiny Community Of Wild Asian Lions

Published April 22, 2015 at 1:52 PM EDT
A female Asiatic lion in the Gir forest. (Rupal Vaidya/Wikimedia Commons)
A female Asiatic lion in the Gir forest. (Rupal Vaidya/Wikimedia Commons)

The Modi government in India is considering a proposal to replace the tiger – the iconic symbol of India since the 1970s – with the lion. Vicki Croke of WBUR’s The Wild Life joins Here & Now hosts Robin Young and Jeremy Hobson with details on the tiny community of wild Asian lions – a remnant of a once much larger population.


[Youtube]

Correction: In this interview, we incorrectly identified the zoo where a lion recently died. Christopher the lion died at Franklin Park Zoo in Boston, not Stone Zoo in Stoneham, Mass. We regret the error.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.