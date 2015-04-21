Blue Bell Recalls All Products Following Deadly Listeria Outbreak

Blue Bell Creameries is voluntarily recalling all of its products after the bacteria listeria was found in two cartons of Blue Bell ice cream in March.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday that tests indicate the outbreak started from plants in Texas and Oklahoma.

Five adults have been sickened, and three have died. Officials in Kansas say listeriosis didn’t cause the deaths, but it may have been a contributing factor. Blue Bell distributes ice cream and other frozen desserts to about half of the United States.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks to Jason Bellini of The Wall Street Journal about what the recall means for the frozen desserts business.

Guest

Jason Bellini, senior producer at The Wall Street Journal. He tweets @jasonbellini.

