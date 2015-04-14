Bringing The World Home To You

Russia-Iran Arms Deal Could Complicate Nuclear Talks

Published April 14, 2015 at 1:33 PM EDT
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes with his Iran's counterpart Hassan Rouhani during their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the fourth Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) summit in Shanghai on May 21, 2014. (Alexey Druzhini/AFP/Getty Images)
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes with his Iran's counterpart Hassan Rouhani during their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the fourth Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) summit in Shanghai on May 21, 2014. (Alexey Druzhini/AFP/Getty Images)

Russia is closing in on a deal that would send Russian missiles to Iran. Russian President Vladimir Putin approved the delivery of S-300 surface-to-air-missiles on Monday. A similar deal fell through back in 2010 under pressure from Western governments.

The deal opens the door to increased trade between the two countries, but it could also threaten the tenuous nuclear agreement between Western powers and Tehran. Jason Bellini of The Wall Street Journal joins Here & Now’s Robin Young with details.

