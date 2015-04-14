Russia-Iran Arms Deal Could Complicate Nuclear Talks

Russia is closing in on a deal that would send Russian missiles to Iran. Russian President Vladimir Putin approved the delivery of S-300 surface-to-air-missiles on Monday. A similar deal fell through back in 2010 under pressure from Western governments.

The deal opens the door to increased trade between the two countries, but it could also threaten the tenuous nuclear agreement between Western powers and Tehran. Jason Bellini of The Wall Street Journal joins Here & Now’s Robin Young with details.

Guest

Jason Bellini, senior producer at The Wall Street Journal. He tweets @jasonbellini.

