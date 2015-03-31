Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

IBM Bets $3 Billion On 'Internet Of Things'

Published March 31, 2015 at 1:55 PM EDT
Manju Malkani, IBM analytics consultant, left, and Paul Walsh, Vice President of Weather Analytics at The Weather Company, access real-time weather data through IBM Watson Analytics, in NYC on Tuesday, March 31, 2015. (Jon Simon/IBM)
Manju Malkani, IBM analytics consultant, left, and Paul Walsh, Vice President of Weather Analytics at The Weather Company, access real-time weather data through IBM Watson Analytics, in NYC on Tuesday, March 31, 2015. (Jon Simon/IBM)

IBM announced Tuesday that it will invest $3 billion over the next four years in a new “Internet of Things” division that will be charged with finding ways to use its data in the growing market of Internet-connected devices.

The announcement comes the same day IBM also revealed a new partnership with The Weather Company, known for its media properties like the Weather Channel and weather.com.

The New York-based technology giant’s new unit and partnership signal a deeper emphasis on utilizing data, prompting industry analysts to ask what that may mean for other companies looking to keep up with the rapidly evolving technology field.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Arik Hesseldahl of Re/code for a look at the strategy behind these announcements.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.