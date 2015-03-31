IBM Bets $3 Billion On 'Internet Of Things'

IBM announced Tuesday that it will invest $3 billion over the next four years in a new “Internet of Things” division that will be charged with finding ways to use its data in the growing market of Internet-connected devices.

The announcement comes the same day IBM also revealed a new partnership with The Weather Company, known for its media properties like the Weather Channel and weather.com.

The New York-based technology giant’s new unit and partnership signal a deeper emphasis on utilizing data, prompting industry analysts to ask what that may mean for other companies looking to keep up with the rapidly evolving technology field.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Arik Hesseldahl of Re/code for a look at the strategy behind these announcements.

Guest

Arik Hesseldahl, senior editor of enterprise for Re/code. He tweets @ahess247.

