WWII Veterans Return 'Good Luck Flags' To Japanese

Published March 26, 2015 at 1:52 PM EDT
Obon 2015 co-founder Rex Ziak at Monday's Returning Ceremony in Astoria, Oregon. (Tom Banse/Northwest News Network)
Obon 2015 co-founder Rex Ziak at Monday's Returning Ceremony in Astoria, Oregon. (Tom Banse/Northwest News Network)

The 70th anniversary of the end of WWII will be marked later this year. In the meantime, some veterans of that war are embarking on one more mission.

In some cases, wives or children are taking on the mission if the veteran has passed away. The object is to return Japanese flags taken as war souvenirs from Pacific battlefields.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Tom Banse reports from Astoria, Oregon on an emotional gesture of peace and reconciliation.


Reporter

