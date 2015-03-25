Bringing The World Home To You

Giving Up The Concert Stage To Teach

Published March 25, 2015 at 1:40 PM EDT
Piano instructor Seymour Bernstein, left, poses with actor Ethan Hawke. Hawke made a documentary about Bernstein called "Seymour: An Introduction," which has won raves on the festival circuit. (Robin Holland/IFC Films via AP)
Seymour Bernstein fell in love with the piano at an early age and built a stellar concert career. But when he was 50, Seymour decided to give it up to devote his time to writing and teaching.

Now 88, Seymour Bernstein is the focus of the documentary “Seymour: An Introduction,” directed by actor Ethan Hawke. Here & Now’s Robin Young talks to Bernstein about his life and the film.


Guest

  • Seymour Bernstein, classical pianist who left his career to become a music educator and composer.

