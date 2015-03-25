Giving Up The Concert Stage To Teach

Seymour Bernstein fell in love with the piano at an early age and built a stellar concert career. But when he was 50, Seymour decided to give it up to devote his time to writing and teaching.

Now 88, Seymour Bernstein is the focus of the documentary “Seymour: An Introduction,” directed by actor Ethan Hawke. Here & Now’s Robin Young talks to Bernstein about his life and the film.



Guest

Seymour Bernstein, classical pianist who left his career to become a music educator and composer.

