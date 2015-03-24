Supreme Court To Hear Case On Power Plant Emission Standards

The Supreme Court will hear arguments tomorrow in a lawsuit that challenges the Environmental Protection Agency’s 2012 standards for reducing power plant pollution.

The lawsuit — Michigan v. EPA — argues the regulatory agency improperly adopted the standards without first considering how much it would cost to reduce emissions of mercury and other toxins.

Jeff Holmsteadis the former head of the Clean Air Office at the EPA and now is a private practice attorney representing energy companies.

He joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to discuss the regulations and the case.

SCOTUS Blog: Michigan v. Environmental Protection Agency

Guest

Jeff Holmstead, former head of the Clean Air Office at the EPA and currently a private practice attorney with Bracewell & Giuliani.

