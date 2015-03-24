Bringing The World Home To You

Supreme Court To Hear Case On Power Plant Emission Standards

Published March 24, 2015 at 12:33 PM EDT
A power plant in Holland, Mich. A lawsuit is challenging the EPA's emission standards for power plants. (Norm Hoekstra/Flickr)
A power plant in Holland, Mich. A lawsuit is challenging the EPA's emission standards for power plants. (Norm Hoekstra/Flickr)

The Supreme Court will hear arguments tomorrow in a lawsuit that challenges the Environmental Protection Agency’s 2012 standards for reducing power plant pollution.

The lawsuit — Michigan v. EPA — argues the regulatory agency improperly adopted the standards without first considering how much it would cost to reduce emissions of mercury and other toxins.

Jeff Holmsteadis the former head of the Clean Air Office at the EPA and now is a private practice attorney representing energy companies.

He joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to discuss the regulations and the case.

Guest

  • Jeff Holmstead former head of the Clean Air Office at the EPA and currently a private practice attorney with Bracewell & Giuliani.

